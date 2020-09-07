MEREDITH — Lakes Region Dance showcased their 2020 Recital Premier at the Weirs Drive-in on Sept. 1. Over 200 people attended. This past spring, when the dance studio closed and offered Zoom dance classes, they had to come up with a new way to put on a recital. With the help of owner Lea King and Jonathan Geddis from JG Film and Photo, each student’s dance class was given the chance to create a music video. Geddis edited them together, and the recital was shared for the first time at the drive-in. Parents, dancers, family and friends all gathered together to celebrate the end of the 2020 dance season.

