"The Adventures of Tom Sawyer"
By Mark Twain
Friday, May 1 - Friday, May 8
“Tom Sawyer . . . is a combination of the characteristics of three boys whom I knew, and therefore belongs to the composite order of the architecture.”
“Although my book is intended mainly for the entertainment of boys and girls, I hope it will not be shunned by men and women . . . for part of my plan has been to try to pleasantly remind adults of what they once were themselves . . .”
These are Mark Twain’s words in the preface to "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer," published by the American Publishing Company, 1876.
The novel follows the adventures and antics of mischievous young Tom Sawyer, growing up along the Mississippi River in the 1840s. While Twain describes the book as fictional it can read as memoir reflecting his own childhood memories and experiences growing up in the town of Hannibal, Mo.
Notes
As you begin to read, think about:
- Who is Tom Sawyer? Note his philosophy of life and how he thinks about work, school and friendships.
- Who is Aunt Polly?
- Tom describes being “rolling in wealth.” What were his treasures?
Readings
Join the Laconia Reads Facebook Group for access to all program activities and chapter readings: facebook.com/groups/laconiareads
Introduction - Friday, May 1 with Cindy Lovell, writer, educator and Mark Twain scholar
Chapter 1 – Sunday, May 3 with Andrew Hosmer, mayor, City of Laconia
Tom Sawyer’s Weekly Family Adventure/Activity
Once you have discovered Tom’s treasures in the reading, is it possible to collect them in a special box? See full activity details on the Laconia Reads Facebook group.
Adventures and activities organized and arranged by Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center, prescottfarm.org.
•••
Laconia Reads is a community reading program designed to promote literacy and an appreciation for books, connecting our community through activities, book clubs, and conversation. Celebrate Laconia is partnering with the Belknap Mill, Prescott Farm Environmental and Education Center, the Laconia Public Library, and the Congregational Church of Laconia UCC. For more information, visit celebratelaconia.org/laconia-reads.
