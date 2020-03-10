This is one of the earliest photographs with people at the Colonial theatre. It was taken ini in 1937 with the ushers and usherettes for the show ‘Rosalie’. They are standing within the Theatre’s Foyer, where the concession stand later resided; to the left of the picture are the double doors leading into the auditorium and to the right of the picture are the double doors leading down to the Ticket Booth and further to Main Street. (Photograph courtesy of the Laconia Historical and Museum Society)