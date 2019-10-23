LACONIA — Singer-songwriters Katie Dobbins and Olivia Frances both released full-length albums this spring. Dobbins and Frances are collaborating with their fall tour, Sunshine in November, which will hit the Belknap Mill stage on Sunday, Nov. 3. The pair are no strangers to the venue, as both performed together for Dobbins’ 2017 'Post It Notes' music video release show.
Released in March, Dobbins’ sophomore album 'There Is Light' was celebrated with a tour through Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. 'There Is Light' was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2019 New England Music Awards. Dobbins celebrated her New Hampshire album release show at the Belknap Mill in April, and made her debut on the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Magic Hat Stage shortly after. She will performing as a trio, accompanied by local musicians Jarrod Taylor and Mike Moran.
Frances recently released her full-length, fan-funded, third album 'Orchid in June.'
The Sunshine in November Tour featuring Katie Dobbins and Olivia Frances is at the Belknap Mill, 25 Beacon St. E., Unit 1, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 6-8 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit sunshineinnovember.bpt.me.
