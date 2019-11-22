CANTERBURY — Canterbury Shaker Village is open through Sunday, Nov. 24, and will re-open for holiday events. Through Nov. 24, guided tours are offered Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and the cafe is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The museum store is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 30. Then Christmas at Canterbury is Saturday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 14. Candlelight tours will be offered Fridays Dec. 6 and Dec. 13, and Sundays Dec. 8 and Dec. 15.
To celebrate the recent restoration of the Dwelling House chapel’s Hook & Hastings pipe organ, the village’s concert series welcomes R.P. Hale on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. Hale, an organist and harpsichordist, will focus on the Mexican Baroque, and present early Shaker hymns, New England shape-note hymns, and early Anglican hymns. He will play a virginal-harpsichord and double-bass hammer-dulcimer, both of his own construction. Admission is $15, with special pricing for members. For tickets, visit Shakers.org, or the museum store. An informal reception will follow at the creamery.
Christmas at Canterbury is Saturday, Dec. 7, and Saturday, Dec. 14, 3-8 p.m. The event is a chance to experience Christmas in a simpler era. Visit decorated, historic Shaker buildings to watch a magic show with Andrew Pinard, take a selfie with Father Christmas, make Christmas-inspired crafts, admire a toy train display or listen to fiddlers. Sing carols and enjoy hot cider.
Shop the museum store for a unique assortment of crafts and gifts, including hand-made Shaker-style oval boxes, Shaker peg rails, and Shaker-style flat brooms. There are also brass sleigh bells, candles, soup mixes, cards, and hand-woven textiles. The museum store is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 30. A member sale will take place on Black Friday, Nov. 29, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Learn to make an oval box, craft folk art doll ornaments, or make body care products in a workshop. For details, visit shakers.org. Private rentals are available for holiday parties and year-round. For more information, call 603-783-9511, ext. 205. Canterbury Shaker Village is located at 288 Shaker Road.
