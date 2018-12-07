ALTON — The Clearlakes Chorale will present two performances of their 2018 Christmas holiday program, 'What Sweeter Music,' this upcoming weekend, Saturday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m. Both concerts will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Church.
The 60-voice chorale, with Director Andy Campbell and Accompanist Nancy Farris, will be joined in these performances by an orchestra featuring Concertmaster Elliott Markow, vocal soloists Chelsea Basler-Aston and Evangelia Leontis, and guest harpist Shaylen Joos.
The concert will include arrangements of Christmas carols and traditional songs.
Tickets are $20, and $10 for students, and can be purchased in Wolfeboro at Black’s Paper Store and Gift Shop, by visiting clearlakeschorale.org/tickets.html, and at the door.
