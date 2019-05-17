CONCORD — Sister banks Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank and Savings Bank of Walpole launched their annual photo contests on May 1.
Winning full-color photographs will be featured on the websites of the three banks, as well as the New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp and MillRiver Wealth Management websites, and in desktop and wall versions of printed calendars. Photos may also be selected for holiday and note cards.
Successful images will focus on local events such as the Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic or a Keene Swamp Bats baseball game, venues such as the Meredith Art Walk or the WOW Trail, activities such as waterskiing or downhill skiing, attractions such as Distant Hill Gardens or Mine Falls Park, or photos that represent life in New Hampshire during any season.
As different formats are needed for the websites and printed pieces, two separate contests are being held. Participants may enter one or both. A maximum of five, full-color photographs are accepted with each submission. Online entries can be made by visiting www.mvsb.com/photo-contest, www.themerrimack.com/photo-contest or www.walpolebank.com/photocontest. Participants can also gather the forms and drop off prints at any branch office of MVSB, the Merrimack or Savings Bank of Walpole.
All photos and entry forms must be submitted by Saturday, June 15. A $100 cash prize is awarded for each winning photo selected.
All photos must be submitted in color. Hard-copy entries will be accepted, and prints should be enclosed with a corresponding disc containing high-resolution, full-color images in .tiff, .eps or .jpg formats. For the calendar contest, the photo dimensions should be 10 inches wide by 8 inches high, and the digital files should be 300 dpi or higher. For the website contest, the images should measure 10 inches wide by 4.25 inches high, with the associated digital files a minimum 72 dpi at a size of at least 1920 pixels wide by 5300 pixels high.
The names of the photographers will be unknown to the panel evaluating the work, and selections will be based on the suitability of the subject, quality of the photograph, and adherence to the purpose of the contest, which is a celebration of New Hampshire year-round.
To learn more about Meredith Village Savings Bank, visit a local branch, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
To learn more about Merrimack County Savings Bank, visit a local office, call 800-541-0006 or visit themerrimack.com.
For more information about Savings Bank of Walpole, call 603-352-7822 or visit walpolebank.com.
For more information about New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp visit nhmutual.com.
