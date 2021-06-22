After a year like no other, Americans gained a new perspective when it comes to attaining joy in their lives. Comfort Keepers, a market-leading provider of uplifting home care for seniors and adults who need assistance, will celebrate its third annual National Day of Joy on June 30, 2021. Comfort Keepers founded this national holiday, which occurs each year on the last Wednesday of June, to emphasize the importance of finding joy no matter their age to boost their overall physical, mental, and emotional health.
“In our community, we always look for ways to deliver joy, hope and positivity to seniors and their families whether it’s the National Day of Joy or any day of the year,” said Martha Swats, Owner/Administrator. “Over the past year, we learned to slow down and embrace the simple moments, people and activities that bring us the most joy. That’s why our caregivers look for ways to deliver moments of joy — big or small — to our clients every day and even in the most challenging of times.”
National 2021 ‘State of Joy’ survey
Each year, as part of the National Day of Joy, Comfort Keepers conducts a survey that polls Americans on their perspectives about joy, including specific activities that bring them happiness and evolving attitudes about joy in light of current events. The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Comfort Keepers from April 29-May 1 and polled 2,000 Americans; 1,000 of those surveyed were 30+ years of age with children and at least one living parent, and 1,000 were people aged 65+. Highlights from the survey are outlined below:
In the Northeast:
• Seeing family members (45%) brings Northeasterners more joy than traveling (38%) and participating in group activities (35%).
• The Northeastern community has learned to "savor every moment” (45%), try not to “sweat the small stuff” (45%) and to “tell people how much they matter to them” (34%) since the pandemic.
• 80% of Northeastern respondents believe the world needs more joy.
National survey results also include the following:
Americans Find Joy in People — Not Places, Events or Things
• Seeing family members (42%) and spending time with them (38%) brings Americans more joy than traveling (37%), seeing close friends (32%) or not wearing a mask as often (28%).
• Seniors over the age of 65 prioritized seeing family the most (55%), compared to last year, when dining at a restaurant topped their post-pandemic to-do list.
• People plan to see their loved ones as soon as they are vaccinated (45%), before attending a sporting event (20%) and frequenting the beach or pool (27%).
Seniors have Mastered the Art of Texting and Using Social Media to Bond with the Grandkids
• One in three people over the age of 65 now prefer texting to phone calls.
• One in three seniors learned how to use social media and brush up on their pop culture as a way to bond with the younger members of their family.
• Those over 65 even have favorite emojis — the heart (43%) and the happy face (43%) are getting the most use. Other popular emojis for those over 65 included the beer emoji and assorted animals.
Pandemic brought a new perspective on living joyfully
• Four in 10 say they learned to “stop and smell the roses” and “savor every moment.”
• 43% will now try not to “sweat the small stuff.”
• Two in five (42%) say the prospect of seeing family members again as the pandemic gradually recedes brings them the most joy.
“The National Day of Joy falls in line with the overall Comfort Keepers mission to find ways to deliver positivity and elevate the human spirit in our clients’ lives,” added Swats. “We believe that experiencing daily moments of joy can improve mood, ease anxiety and help with our overall well-being, and we are proud to bring our clients meaning and purpose today and every day.”
About Comfort Keepers
For information call 603-536-6060 or visit: nhcomfortkeepers.com.
