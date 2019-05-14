LACONIA — For those new to Medicare coverage, ServiceLink is offering several New to Medicare Workshops.
Dates are Wednesday, May 29, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., and Wednesday, June 26, from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Topics to be covered include eligibility and enrollment, original Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans, and supplemental plans.
Registration is required by calling 603-707-5871, or emailing lraymond@servicelinkpphnh.org.
The workshops will be held at 67 Water St., Suite 105.
