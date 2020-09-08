Eight strategies for seniors to maintain eye health:
1. Diet — Eating is one of the most enjoyable ways seniors can maintain eye health. There are a variety of options that provide vitamins and nutrients that help with eye health like kale, carrots, eggs, sweet potatoes, oranges, almonds and salmon.
2. Exercise — A physician-recommended exercise plan can not only help with overall health, but has benefits for the eyes too. Increased blood circulation can remove toxins and increase oxygen levels in the eyes.
3. Avoid eye trauma — Injuries can have an impact on long-term eye and vision health, and taking precautions can prevent accidental eye trauma. Remembering to wear protective eyewear or goggles when appropriate, using chemicals and sharp objects with caution, and eliminating trip hazards can help avoid accidents.
4. Smart computer use — Regular computer use can lead to eye strain and discomfort. Computer screens can be more harmful to eyes as someone ages, and can cause headaches, eye irritation or vision issues like blurriness or double vision. Seniors who use a computer regularly, particularly those who are in front of a computer for long periods of time, should make sure that their desk has good lighting, take regular breaks and use corrective eyewear.
5. Consider other health issues — Older adults can have health issues that affect their vision health, and it’s important to talk to a healthcare professional about how physical conditions and medications can have an impact on the eyes.
6. Sunglasses — Protective eyewear becomes more important during aging, and it’s important for seniors to build the habit of always wearing sunglasses when they are outside.
7. Sleep — Sleep has beneficial properties for overall health, wellbeing and quality of life. Getting a good night’s rest is important for eye health, too.
8. Vision screenings — Changes to vision and eye health can happen rapidly for older adults. Seniors should get a vision test done once a year and should always follow a doctor’s recommendations on treatment plans and health.
Comfort Keepers Can Help
If someone is experiencing changes in their vision, or wants to build healthy habits, the care team at Comfort Keepers can help. Caregivers can assist with meal preparation, medication reminders and can support physician-prescribed exercise regimens and diets.
