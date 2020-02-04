CONCORD — Concord Hospital Trust will hold its annual wine tasting, formerly called the Heart of the Grape Crafts. Now called Drafts & Barrels, it promises an evening of spirit, beer and wine tasting. This reimagined benefit will be held Friday, March 20, at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, and will include admission to the planetarium, sips, bites, and mingling.
Craft beer, spirits, wine, and samples from local restaurants will be served. There will be an educational series on the science of bitters.
All proceeds from Crafts, Drafts & Barrels event support cardiac services and programs at Concord Hospital Center for Cardiac Care.
General admission, 7-9 p.m., is $65 and includes a sampling of craft beer, several selections of wine and spirits, food offerings from local restaurants, and with live music and admission to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center.
VIP admission, 6-9 p.m., is $100 and includes early access, high end wine and spirits, a glass to take home, and an invitation to mingle in the private VIP Lounge. This also includes live music and admission to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center.
Libation education club membership, 5:30-9 p.m., is $150 and includes an exclusive educator's series introducing Dashfire Bitters, led by Joe Swanson, Vision Wine & Spirit’s national brand director. Club members receive early access to a private tasting room for a hands-on experience, including a gift from Dashfire Bitters. Members will also have entry to the main tasting at 6:30 p.m., sample high end wine and spirits, a take-home tasting glass, an invitation to the private VIP Lounge, and live music and admission to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center. Limited tickets are available.
The benefit, hosted by Martignetti Companies of New Hampshire, offers guests tastes of spirits, beer and wine, live music, raffles and a silent auction item. Additional event sponsors include Concord Imaging Center, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Sanel, The UPS Store, Concord Orthopaedics, Tufts Health Freedom Plan and VOYA Financial.
For more information and tickets, visit ch-trust.org, or call 603-227-7162.
