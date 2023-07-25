CONCORD — The State of New Hampshire has redesignated Concord Hospital as a Level II Trauma Center and Level III Pediatric Trauma Center. Additionally, the American College of Surgeons reverified the Hospital’s Adult Level II designation. The reverification by the ACS recognizes that the Hospital can offer immediate, around-the-clock, emergency treatment for trauma patients. Concord Hospital is one of only three to receive the designation of a Level II Trauma Center in New Hampshire by the ACS.

A Level II Trauma Center is a regional institution that provides a high-level of care for all injured patients. Capabilities include 24-hour immediate coverage by general surgeons and other specialties, such as orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, radiology, emergency medicine and critical care.

