CONCORD — The State of New Hampshire has redesignated Concord Hospital as a Level II Trauma Center and Level III Pediatric Trauma Center. Additionally, the American College of Surgeons reverified the Hospital’s Adult Level II designation. The reverification by the ACS recognizes that the Hospital can offer immediate, around-the-clock, emergency treatment for trauma patients. Concord Hospital is one of only three to receive the designation of a Level II Trauma Center in New Hampshire by the ACS.
A Level II Trauma Center is a regional institution that provides a high-level of care for all injured patients. Capabilities include 24-hour immediate coverage by general surgeons and other specialties, such as orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, radiology, emergency medicine and critical care.
In March, a Verification Review Committee from the ACS visited Concord Hospital to review the Trauma Program as part of the Hospital’s goal to be verified as a Level II Trauma Center. The VCR concluded that the treatment, facilities, preparedness, trauma prevention education, staff training, documentation and around-the-clock trauma staffing met the Level II requirements.
“Reverification by the State of New Hampshire and ACS reaffirms that Concord Hospital has the EMS support and in-house resources, including interventional radiology, anesthesia and a dedicated trauma surgery team to quickly take care of critically injured patients,” said Dr. Matthew Gibb, Concord Hospital chief clinical officer.
Dr. Gibb added, “I want to thank Hilary Hawkins, trauma program manager, and Dr. Lisa Patterson, trauma medical director, for their leadership on the reverification process by the American College of Surgeons. This is critically important to Concord Hospital because it ensures patients can continue to receive excellent trauma care close to home.”
Concord Hospital was originally verified as a State Adult Level II Trauma Center in 2016, then in 2019, it was verified as a Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons.
