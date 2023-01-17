HOLDERNESS — Enjoy a beautiful winter sunrise by joining the Squam Lakes Association and Lakes Region Conservation Corps members Alexa and Meaghan for a 4- to 5-mile round-trip guided hike on frozen Squam Lake from 6:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Starting at the west parking lot of Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest, participants will hike approximately 0.5 miles to the beach cove. After a brief discussion on ice safety, you’ll head out on the ice to watch the sunrise while walking to Bowman Island. The hike to the island will be approximately 1.75 miles and you’ll enjoy lunch upon reaching the island. This program will be limited to six participants.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.