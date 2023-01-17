HOLDERNESS — Enjoy a beautiful winter sunrise by joining the Squam Lakes Association and Lakes Region Conservation Corps members Alexa and Meaghan for a 4- to 5-mile round-trip guided hike on frozen Squam Lake from 6:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Starting at the west parking lot of Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest, participants will hike approximately 0.5 miles to the beach cove. After a brief discussion on ice safety, you’ll head out on the ice to watch the sunrise while walking to Bowman Island. The hike to the island will be approximately 1.75 miles and you’ll enjoy lunch upon reaching the island. This program will be limited to six participants.
Participants will meet at the Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest west parking lot at 6:30 a.m., located on College Road. All are welcome on this guided hike, but it is recommended for participants who are comfortable with hiking 4 to 5 miles in the cold. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Make sure to bring lots of water, a packed lunch/snacks to enjoy, and weather appropriate clothing and hiking gear. This includes extra layers, rain gear, a hat, gloves, extra socks, etc. Additionally, a headlamp or flashlight is a requirement for this hike, as participants will be starting in the early morning light. Microspikes or snowshoes (depending on the amount of snow on the ice) will be required, and can be provided to participants who need to borrow a pair. Ice safety gear (i.e. PFDs, ice picks, etc.) will be provided.
For more information, or to sign up for this guided hike, visit the SLA website at squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly at 603-968-7336. The SLA also offers other guided hikes and Adventure Ecology programming throughout the year. These free programs are open to the public and cover a variety of nature and conservation related topics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.