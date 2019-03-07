TILTON — Winnisquam middle school students are learning about careers in agriculture through an after-school FFA program. Every Monday, students meet at the high school Agricultural Center to learn about the dynamic field of agriculture and the over 300 careers available in the industry. On Jan. 28, Dr. Christina Murdock visited with the students to explain what it’s like to work as a veterinarian. Dr. Murdock, a former FFA member, encouraged the middle schoolers to stay involved in FFA and take advantage of its opportunities.
In preparation for Dr. Murdock’s visit, students learned about dog behavior and breeds. They also made cat beds and dog toys to donate to the Pope Memorial SPCA at an upcoming tour of the facility.
To date, students have participated in various hands-on projects to deepen their understanding of opportunities in agriculture such as floral design, greenhouse production, food processing, and fruit production. In the coming months they will try their hands at maple syrup production, tree identification, vegetable production and leadership development activities like public speaking.
The middle school FFA Chapter is open to all Winnisquam students in grades six to eight at no cost. More information is available from the school counseling office or the high school agricultural program. For more information about FFA, visit www.ffa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.