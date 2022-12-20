Photo Caption: Winnies’ Founder, Kara Brunetta, with Allie Cooper, Founder, Allie Caps. Both brands are the creation of Wolfeboro-based female entrepreneurs. Photo credit: Winnies Socks.

WOLFEBORO — Winnies, the first cozy slipper sock worn inside or outdoor, located in Wolfeboro, is proud to partner with local Allie Caps, hand-knit, USA-made winter beanies, to offer special Winter Cozy Bundles with a portion of sales going directly to End 68 Hunger, a NH-based not-for-profit created to confront the 68 hours of hunger that some school children experience between the free lunch they receive at school on Friday afternoon and the free breakfast they receive at school on Monday morning.

“I am so proud to partner with Allie Cooper, another New Hampshire-based female entrepreneur who shares my passion for lifting up our community,” said Kara Brunetta, founder, Winnies. “With every Winter Cozy Bundle sold, we will donate $20 to the Wolfeboro chapter of End 68 Hours of Hunger to aid in their critical mission to feed kids facing hunger when they’re not in school.”

