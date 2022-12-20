WOLFEBORO — Winnies, the first cozy slipper sock worn inside or outdoor, located in Wolfeboro, is proud to partner with local Allie Caps, hand-knit, USA-made winter beanies, to offer special Winter Cozy Bundles with a portion of sales going directly to End 68 Hunger, a NH-based not-for-profit created to confront the 68 hours of hunger that some school children experience between the free lunch they receive at school on Friday afternoon and the free breakfast they receive at school on Monday morning.
“I am so proud to partner with Allie Cooper, another New Hampshire-based female entrepreneur who shares my passion for lifting up our community,” said Kara Brunetta, founder, Winnies. “With every Winter Cozy Bundle sold, we will donate $20 to the Wolfeboro chapter of End 68 Hours of Hunger to aid in their critical mission to feed kids facing hunger when they’re not in school.”
Each Winter Cozy Bundle includes a pair of Winnies Socks, (slipper socks you don't take off), with a pair of oversocks that can be worn indoors or outdoors right over your cozy Winnies Socks, and a hand-knit merino wool Allie Caps beanie in a choice of three styles and colors. Bundles can be ordered at winniessocks.com or at alliecaps.com and the promotion is valid to the end of January 2023.
“Winnies and Allie Caps are the perfect complement in brand, philosophy and product,” said Allie Cooper, Founder, Allie Caps. “Kara and I both have a passion for creating warm, cozy and comforting products as well as helping our local community. Supporting children is a core value to both of our brands and is even more meaningful because of my day job as assistant dean of students at Brewster Academy.”
In addition to supporting End 68 Hours of Hunger, Winnies also donates a portion of all proceeds, year-round, from the purchase of Winnies toward a summer camp scholarship at Camp Sentinel in Tuftonboro that benefits local kids.
Winnies is perfect for indoor/outdoor living, and makes the perfect gift for anyone on your shopping list. Visit winniessocks.com for more information or to order.
