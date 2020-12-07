LACONIA — The Unitarian-Universalist Society’s Social Justice Committee will partner with the Laconia-Gilford Lions Club to collect food donations for Community Action Program of Laconia’s food pantry on Saturday, Dec. 12 from noon to 3 p.m. Lions will be out front of the little white church at 172 Pleasant St., curbside, for drop off of any donations.
“Items particularly requested are peanut butter, jelly, pasta, rice, soups, cereals, tuna fish & canned foods of all varieties, especially easy open pop top cans,” explained Lions Club President Matt Soza.
“This event is designed to be as safe and responsible as possible,” said UU Social Justice Committee member Inez Andrews. “Please note that the Church remains closed due to Covid-19. If you plan on dropping off items, wear a mask and maintain social distancing. If you have travelled out of state, been around someone who is Covid-19 positive or suspected Covid-19 positive, please stay safe at home.”
“All guidelines set by the CDC & Gov. Sununu will be followed,” added Lions Vice President Allyn Bridge.
For questions on this event, call 998-5549.
