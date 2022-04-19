WOLFEBORO — The Upcycled Fashion Show takes place Saturday, April 23 at the Wolfeboro Town Hall between 7-9 p.m. in the Great Hall. Tickets are available online at www.makersmill.org/events for $5 and also at the door on the evening of the show for $7. Children under 12 are free.
The show, which is a collaboration between Makers Mill and the Governor Wentworth Arts Council, celebrates ingenuity, community spirit, and environmental awareness, hence it being held on the day after Earth Day is celebrated globally. It is supported in part by a grant from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts & the National Endowment for the Arts, and the NH Charitable Foundation.
Over 20 designers will present their upcycled garments that have been made from repurposed materials collected from a variety of sources including nature, family linens, old clothing, and thrift stores. As each design is modeled, attendees will hear the story behind its inspiration and creation, including details of the repurposed materials used in making the upcycled garment.
After the show, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the designers and models over refreshments, and learn more about what is happening at Makers Mill — the community makerspace and vocation hub due to open later this summer.
This event is open to the public. The Great Hall is wheel chair accessible and ADA compliant. There will also be a certified sign-language interpreter, Kara Crumrine, to help make the event more enjoyable and inclusive for the deaf and hard of hearing community.
Both GWAC and Makers Mill are sensitive and aware of the trepidation for many around attending large indoor events at this time, and they are taking precautions accordingly. Facemasks are encouraged, but not required, and you get extra points for upcycled facemasks. Do not attend if you are experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19. Full reimbursement will be given to those who need to cancel due to sickness or symptoms.
If you have any questions, specific needs, or feedback, reach out to Liz Helfer at info@GovernorWentworthArtsCouncil.org or Josh Arnold at josh@makersmill.org or by calling 603-344-5009.
