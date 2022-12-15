MEREDITH — A public information meeting will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m., to review the Town of Meredith’s proposal to install an adaptive dock system designed to allow lake access to all residents who enjoy paddling a canoe, kayak or paddleboard.
The meeting will be held in room B at the Meredith Community Center located at 1 Circle Drive. The snow date for the meeting is Saturday, Jan. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the same location.
Participation in the meeting will be available via zoom. Zoom access information will be available on the Town of Meredith website on the parks and recreation page. The meeting will also be videotaped, archived, and available for public viewing at the Town of Meredith website at meredithnh.org.
The proposed location of the dock system is Leavitt Beach located at 50 Leavitt Park Road.
Each year in the warmer seasons many nature lovers launch kayaks, canoes and paddleboards onto Lake Winnipesaukee. Their goal is to enjoy the extraordinary experience that comes with being out on the open water in a paddle craft. Yet, for paddlers who may have varying physical abilities, convenience and easy access to the lake is often limited.
Therefore, a volunteer committee of Meredith residents who enjoy paddling on town lakes are now exploring installing a launch designed to allow people of all physical abilities and ages to access the water safely and easily in canoes or kayaks.
Funding for the proposed Meredith adaptive kayak, canoe, and paddleboard dock system project will come from a variety of sources. The volunteer committee is currently working on fundraising ideas.
Anyone interested in learning more information can contact Meredith Parks and Recreation Director Vint Choiniere at 603-279-8197 or vchoiniere@meredithnh.org.
