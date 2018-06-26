GILFORD — The Belknap County Conservation District and Trout Unlimited are leading a tour today of a stream restoration project underway at Gunstock Mountain Resort.
A Trout Unlimited crew is doing the work on Poorfarm Brook, and the tour will provide a great opportunity to see conservation in action.
The tour, which is open to the public, will begin at 2 p.m. Those interested in attending will meet at the trail parking area, 500 feet inside the entrance road to Gunstock.
When completed in mid-July, the project will help to restore a 3-mile section of Poorfarm Brook. The project includes one mile in Gunstock Mountain Resort, private lands in Gunstock Acres, Water Management District lands and Ellacoya State Park where the stream flows into Lake Winnipesaukee.
Large sections of wood are being placed in the stream to improve habitat for native Eastern brook trout and other aquatic species, reduce sediment flowing downstream and slow stream velocity during storms. The Conservation District created the project to showcase what can be done to improve streams and habitat on public and private lands.
