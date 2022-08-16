GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Conservation Commission reports that Tom Howe Barn & Conservation Area has been listed on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places as of July 25.

“The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources is pleased to announce that the State Historical Resources Council has added five properties to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places, each of which reflects the state’s rural history.”

