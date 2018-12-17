LACONIA — In honor of Commissioner Roland Seymour’s resignation, the Tilton-Northfield Water District presented a plaque to him after his 14 years of service to the district.
Seymour was honored at a recent district holiday luncheon, hosted by the Northfield Tavern Restaurant, and attended by employees, Seymour’s wife Dottie, and other community members. Incoming Chair Sean Chandler presented the plaque, and thanked Seymour for his many years of hard work and dedicated service to the district. Chandler indicated that when he first joined the TNWD, he appreciated Seymours’s knowledge of the district, while recognizing that the future success of the municipal entity will be forever impacted by his contribution and dedicated service.
Seymour’s commission first began in 2005, when Ken and Barbara Money sold the Tilton-Northfield Aqueduct Company to the newly-created Tilton-Northfield Water District, which at the time consisted of more than 1,000 customers. Seymour was acting chair of the district in the absence of Hebert Feener during the transition, and remembers the purchase as being the largest single loan made by the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development Agency in either Vermont or New Hampshire. Originally, the the district hired Peter Russell, former Meredith town manager, as a consultant to work with them on the purchase. Because the district had no initial funding, the fees for Russell’s service were paid by the Tilton-Northfield Economic Development Corporation.
Tilton-Northfield Water District is governed by three commissioners elected by the water district users. Commissioner Sean Chandler will now hold the position of chair of the board of commissioners, along with Commissioner Arthur Demass. Interim Commissioner Scott Davis was recently appointed by the board and will be sworn in at the next commissioners’ meeting on Jan. 14, 2019. Glenn Brown continues to serve as treasurer, and John Chase, a long term employee of TNWD, will remain as the superintendent.
