MEREDITH — Ben & Jerry’s invites area schools, libraries, day care centers and others with reading programs to participate in the Ben & Jerry’s Literacy Program. Ben & Jerry’s provides the reward of free ice cream for children who take part in summer reading programs.
“Ben & Jerry’s realizes the importance of reading, particularly to stimulate the enjoyment of reading for children,” said Liz Breton, manager of the local Ben & Jerry’s shop. To learn how to participate, call her at 603-279-2200.
When a child reads a book during the summer or achieves set reading goals, they will receive a Ben & Jerry’s bookmark signed by the teacher, librarian or program leader. The bookmark is then redeemed at the scoop shop for up to two scoops of ice cream in a cup or cone. The shop keeps the bottom, and the top portion is kept by the child as a bookmark.
To launch the program for the summer, almost 500 bookmarks were given out to Inter-Lakes Elementary students from Kindergarten to sixth grade as a reward for books they read during the school year.
Ben & Jerry’s is located at Mill Falls Marketplace, 312 Daniel Webster Highway. For more information, call 603-279-2200, and follow them on Facebook @BenandJerrysMeredithNH.
