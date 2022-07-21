TILTON — The Summer Fun Craft Show at Tanger Outlets Tilton will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24. Hours are Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The arts and crafts fair will have over 80 artisans, including a chainsaw artistry demonstration with Elise both days.
Some of the exhibits will include soy candles, chainsaw wood carvings, macrame chairs and swings, fairy gardens, leather jewelry, New Hampshire maple syrup products, folk art, pottery, hand painted wood, metal, snowshoes and glass, hand poured soaps and personal care products, charcuterie boards, cribbage boards, wildlife photography, pet products, clothing, books, and lanterns.
