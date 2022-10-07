LACONIA — Saipan, in the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands, is some 8,000 air miles from Laconia. But that was the journey undertaken by Saipan resident Soleil Lamar this summer. Soleil, a high school junior, hopes to become a pilot and aeronautical engineer. Using the Internet, she researched summer camps co-sponsored by the FAA with a concentration on engineering and aviation from a hands-on perspective. That search led her to several camps including WinnAero’s ACE Academies based at the Laconia Airport. “It was the ACE engineering component with actual flying operations that caught my interest,” stated Soleil.

The ACE curriculum includes hands-on activities with model rockets, drones and aircraft, tours of aviation-related facilities, guest speakers, flight simulators and actual flying. Besides engineering work, ACE students get to fly as passengers on a variety of aircraft including helicopters and then as co-pilots themselves in a Cessna or Beechcraft under the watchful eye of a Certified Flight Instructor.

