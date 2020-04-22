LACONIA — St. Vincent de Paul food pantry is open, with modified operations. Hours are Mondays, noon-2 p.m., and Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m. In response to COVID-19, they have changed operating procedures to ensure the safety of clients and volunteers. New procedures provide a check list for the needs of clients instead of face-to-face service.
Anyone who has visited the pantry before can select a number from the dispenser, fill out the check list with needs, and slide the check list under the door when the number is called. Boxes are available outside with items from which to pick, and volunteers will fill orders from available items inside. Once the inside box is finished, the volunteer will place it on a table near the garage entrance with the name on it for pick up.
Anyone new to the pantry will fill out a brief application form along with the check list. There is a white phone in the lobby that can be used to talk to a volunteer.
St. Vincent de Paul food pantry is at 1269 Union Ave. Call 603-528-5683 with any questions.
Food donations may be dropped off during open hours, and monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 6123, Lakeport, NH 03247.
