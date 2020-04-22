GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Food Pantry, run by the Gilmanton Community Church in Gilmanton Iron Works, is open by appointment.
Volunteers are standing by to help anyone in town who is low on food. All information is kept confidential.
For an appointment, call 603-267-6383 and leave a number for a return call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.