HOLDERNESS — Join SLA for this month's virtual talk on Wednesday, April 28 to learn about Ridj-it. Carpooling with strangers to the woods was how the adventure began, but five years later, Ridj-it (pronounced “Ridge-it”) has become an entire outdoor adventure event platform where individuals, organizations, and businesses can post events and benefit from tools to help make their outings even better.
Hear from co-founder Ari Iaccarino as he explains how hundreds of adventures, thousands of carpool rides, and tens of thousands of dollars for charity plus even more for small businesses have occurred through Ridj-it in every state of New England for activities like hiking, biking, skiing, horseback riding, virtual events, and more. And the unifying concept behind all of it? Accessibility.
Learn more about Ridj-it, why it’s pronounced the way it is, and how tech and innovation can drive accessibility to the outdoors for everyone! Registration is required. Register online at www.squamlakes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.