GILFORD – The Belknap County Sportsmen’s Association is holding their annual spring fishing derby on Sunday, June 6, at the pond at Gunstock Mountain Resort, 9 a.m. – noon.
The derby is free for all children under 16. Food and beverages, as well as bait, are provided free of charge by the Sportsmen’s Club.
The Marine Patrol will be in attendance with the patrol boat and will answer boating questions. New Hampshire Fish and Game will also have an officer there to answer fishing and hunting questions.
Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place finishers, and all participants will receive a gift compliments of the club.
