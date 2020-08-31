GILFORD — The Belknap Conuty Sportsmen's Association will hold its annual chicken barbecue on Friday, Sept. 11, at the club house at 182 Lily Pond Road.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dinner will be served as curbside pickup, and diners can take their food home, eat in the car in the parking lot, or sit at an outdoor table. One family can sit per table. Food will be served in environmentally-friendly containers. The menu consists of barbecue chicken, corn on the cob, homemade potato salad, cornbread, bottled water and plasticware.
Dinner is at 6 p.m., and cost is $10. Reservations are required by calling or texting Kathy at 603-581-5062, and providing a name and how many meals are needed. When picking up meals, diners are asked to wear masks. The event is open to BCSA club members and the community at large.
