Karen Cramton, director of Sustainable Energy Division of the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission, Carmen Lorentz, executive director of Lakes Region Community Developers, and Scott Maslansky, director of Clean Energy Finance at New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority, stand in front of the new solar systems that Lakes Region Community Developers installed in Laconia with funding from Thomas W. Haas Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, New Hampshire's Renewable Energy Fund, and New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority’s Clean Energy Fund. (Courtesy Photo)