On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Laconia-Gilford Lions Club along with the Green Sanctuary and Social Justice Committees of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia are holding their next soft plastics collection. We will also be collecting pop top canned goods for distribution to local food pantries. Our volunteers will be out front of the little white church at 172 Pleasant St. in Laconia for curbside pickup.
We are collecting plastic grocery bags, vegetable bags, bubble wrap, newspaper sleeves, bread bags, air packing bags, dry cleaning bags, ice bags, cereal box liners, and plastic films labeled with a #2 or #4 recycling symbol. Blue and white Amazon bags are accepted, as are pellet bags and brand new from factory mattress plastic coverings.
No crunchy snack bags, no pet food bags, no boat storage covers. Any attached paper on bags must be removed. No hard plastics.
All plastics are sent via the Gilford Hannaford to a Maine company to be safely recycled into decking and deck furniture. Consider organizing group collection efforts as have the Taylor and Wesley Woods retirement communities, Prescott Farms, the Interact Club at LHS and others.
Our food drive focuses on pop top canned goods because of their easy access for people in difficult circumstances. So, when you pop in with plastics, don’t forget the pop-up pop top food collection.
For questions, email theandrews@verizon.net, call the church office at 603-524-6488 or check the Facebook page.
