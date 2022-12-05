12-06 plastics

From left, Matt Saoza, Bill Chandler, Lori Chandler and Inez Andrews. (Courtesy photo)

On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Laconia-Gilford Lions Club along with the Green Sanctuary and Social Justice Committees of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia are holding their next soft plastics collection. We will also be collecting pop top canned goods for distribution to local food pantries. Our volunteers will be out front of the little white church at 172 Pleasant St. in Laconia for curbside pickup.

We are collecting plastic grocery bags, vegetable bags, bubble wrap, newspaper sleeves, bread bags, air packing bags, dry cleaning bags, ice bags, cereal box liners, and plastic films labeled with a #2 or #4 recycling symbol. Blue and white Amazon bags are accepted, as are pellet bags and brand new from factory mattress plastic coverings.

