MANCHESTER — Southern New Hampshire University has named the following students to the winter 2021 president's list. The winter term runs from January to May.

Alton Bay

Kyle Flanders, Emily Parker, Bettina Puzzo and Alexis Pomeroy

Barnstead

Kathleen Rollins

Center Barnstead

Jessica Card, Travis Gagnon, Cameron Michaud and Haley Gagnon

Belmont

Jacob Roy and Jacqueline Trottier 

Center Barnstead

Matthew Olive and Jesse Bunnell

Gilford

Tracy Diamantoplos, Caitlyn Converse, Jessica Payne, Joshua Baker, Mason McGonagle, Charles Axtell of Gilford, Bryan McCormick, Kellie Ryan, Kaylan Bouchard and Chantal Bonanno 

Gilmanton

Margaret Dougherty, Jenevieve Marston, Hannah Redin, Sophia Wrobel, Andrew Strzepek, Zoey Nash-Boucher, Kelsey Harriman, Molly Vallee, William Crowell and Olivia Trindade

Gilmanton Iron Works

Reese Henderson, Kristen Jones and Austin Munroe

Laconia

Abigail Crowell, Scott Roberts, Kamila Hecka, Autumn Hendricks, Lauren Camella, Caleb Kneuer, Lexys Bladecki, Danielle Sands, Teo Chanthasak and Thomas Moore

Meredith

Derek Gray, Ash Taylor, Kyle Griffin, Jade Smith, Laurie LaPan and Brittany Brennan

Moultonborough

Craig Harrigan and James Baxter

New Hampton

Christopher Sousa and William Cantwell

Northfield

Chelsea Goulet, Corey Arbogast, Gregory Cyr, Alexis Garside and Kate Chase

Plymouth

Madison Kiley

Sanbornton

Samantha Longval and Grace Therrien

Tilton

Erica Markson, Joseph Thomas and Ethem Ficici

