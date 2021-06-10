MANCHESTER — Southern New Hampshire University has named the following students to the winter 2021 president's list. The winter term runs from January to May.
Alton Bay
Kyle Flanders, Emily Parker, Bettina Puzzo and Alexis Pomeroy
Barnstead
Kathleen Rollins
Center Barnstead
Jessica Card, Travis Gagnon, Cameron Michaud and Haley Gagnon
Belmont
Jacob Roy and Jacqueline Trottier
Center Barnstead
Matthew Olive and Jesse Bunnell
Gilford
Tracy Diamantoplos, Caitlyn Converse, Jessica Payne, Joshua Baker, Mason McGonagle, Charles Axtell of Gilford, Bryan McCormick, Kellie Ryan, Kaylan Bouchard and Chantal Bonanno
Gilmanton
Margaret Dougherty, Jenevieve Marston, Hannah Redin, Sophia Wrobel, Andrew Strzepek, Zoey Nash-Boucher, Kelsey Harriman, Molly Vallee, William Crowell and Olivia Trindade
Gilmanton Iron Works
Reese Henderson, Kristen Jones and Austin Munroe
Laconia
Abigail Crowell, Scott Roberts, Kamila Hecka, Autumn Hendricks, Lauren Camella, Caleb Kneuer, Lexys Bladecki, Danielle Sands, Teo Chanthasak and Thomas Moore
Meredith
Derek Gray, Ash Taylor, Kyle Griffin, Jade Smith, Laurie LaPan and Brittany Brennan
Moultonborough
Craig Harrigan and James Baxter
New Hampton
Christopher Sousa and William Cantwell
Northfield
Chelsea Goulet, Corey Arbogast, Gregory Cyr, Alexis Garside and Kate Chase
Plymouth
Madison Kiley
Sanbornton
Samantha Longval and Grace Therrien
Tilton
Erica Markson, Joseph Thomas and Ethem Ficici
