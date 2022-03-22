HOLDERNESS — While the pull to get out in the sunshine and fresh air draws many of us outdoors, it's important to be patient with the trails throughout the spring in order to protect them. As of today, many SLA trails are temporarily closed. They will remain closed for a minimum of 4 weeks and will open up based on ground conditions at that time. SLA will be posting updates on their website (www.squamlakes.org) and Facebook throughout mud season.
Some states have designated state treats or desserts. Florida chose strawberry shortcake this month. What would you choose as New Hampshire's state dessert?
