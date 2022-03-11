ALTON — There will be a visibility in support of the people of Ukraine at the Alton Circle next to McDonald’s, from 11 a.m. to noon on Sunday, March 13. This is a nonpartisan event, all are welcome to join in a show of solidarity. Attendees are encouraged to wear blue and yellow clothing and bring signs of support. Organized by Wes Fierl of Veterans for Peace, Ruth Larson of Alton, and Jane Westlake of Barnstead.

