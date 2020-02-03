GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a Senior Moment-um game day on Monday, Feb. 10. Meet in the community church’s fellowship hall at noon. Gamers should bring lunch. The group will be divided into groups to play a variety of games, including Scrabble, Rummikub and Trivial Pursuit. Coffee, tea and water will be provided. Participants are asked to RSVP by Friday, Feb. 7, to 603-527-4722.
