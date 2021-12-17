MEREDITH — Trinity Church Meredith presents a new take on the age-old story of Mary and Joseph seeking shelter to birth the baby Jesus. On Friday, Dec. 24 at 4:30 p.m. puppets representing “Innkeepers” to whom they appeal for a place to stay will be featured in the pageant. Inspired by “Hamilton” the story will be “rapped” in verse and traditional hymns and carols will accompany the action. After the pageant and worship a candlelit Silent Night will close the service.
Trinity is located on 93 Rte. 25 (next to Rite-Aid).
