LACONIA — As rehearsals for the final show of the 2022 season are underway, Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will hold auditions for the first two productions of 2023. On Sunday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre (or by video), community theatre performers will have the opportunity to audition for a fully staged production of William Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet," and a staged reading of a sequel — "Montague and Capulet" by Jaydie Halperin, that will take place the following weekend at the Belknap Mill with the same cast.

One of Shakespeare’s most well-known works, "Romeo & Juliet" will be Powerhouse’s first attempt at tackling Shakespeare. Says Bryan Halperin “After lovingly poking fun at the Bard all year in 2022 with "I Hate Hamlet" and "Something Rotten," it seemed fitting to follow up with the real deal. Romeo and Juliet will be a new challenge for our performers and staff that we are eager to take on.”

