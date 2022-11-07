LACONIA — As rehearsals for the final show of the 2022 season are underway, Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will hold auditions for the first two productions of 2023. On Sunday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre (or by video), community theatre performers will have the opportunity to audition for a fully staged production of William Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet," and a staged reading of a sequel — "Montague and Capulet" by Jaydie Halperin, that will take place the following weekend at the Belknap Mill with the same cast.
One of Shakespeare’s most well-known works, "Romeo & Juliet" will be Powerhouse’s first attempt at tackling Shakespeare. Says Bryan Halperin “After lovingly poking fun at the Bard all year in 2022 with "I Hate Hamlet" and "Something Rotten," it seemed fitting to follow up with the real deal. Romeo and Juliet will be a new challenge for our performers and staff that we are eager to take on.”
Joining Bryan as co-director will be experienced Shakespearean performer and director, Joel Iwaskiewicz, who has been seen on stage in several of the 2022 Mill Series productions.
"Romeo & Juliet" will kick off the Colonial Series sponsored by Bank of New Hampshire on Feb. 10-12, 2023, and the following weekend the (mostly) same cast will take on a staged reading at the Belknap Mill of "Montague and Capulet" — a sequel to "Romeo and Juliet." M&C previously had a professional reading by Sandwich’s Advice to the Players group, and Powerhouse will be debuting the latest draft. The 2023 Mill Series is sponsored by Taylor Community.
Says Halperin, “While R&J is a tragedy where the young people of Verona are impacted by the frivolous grudges of the older generation, M&C is about the young people left behind taking back the power and vowing not to make the same mistakes — it provides hope that young people don’t have to be content to bear the burdens their elders leave them — a message very important to young people today.”
R&J is sponsored by Franklin Savings Bank, while M&C is sponsored by IrwinZone. For more details on Powerhouse and all the programs at the Belknap Mill or to find out how to become a sponsor, visit belknapmill.org or email powerhouse@belknapmill.org.
