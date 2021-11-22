LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will be holding auditions for its first production at the Colonial Theatre in 2022 — Matt Cox’s "Puffs." Auditions will be held at the Belknap Mill on Monday, Nov. 29, and Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. Auditioners need only attend one.
Puffs is a fast-paced comedy that will seem familiar. For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain wizard school and conquered evil. This, however, is not that boy’s story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too. This play is a hilarious look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children.
Auditioners will read from the script. Advanced sign ups are requested. For information about how to prepare and to sign up, visit belknapmill.org/puffs.
Puffs will be directed by Bryan Halperin and Lauren-Shelby Douglas. Merrie Hanson is the stage manager, Gay Bean is costuming, set design is by Marjorie Salvatore, props by Johanna Halperin, sound effects by Chuck Fray, and lighting and sound provided by TS Events Productions.
Rehearsals will generally be Sunday, Monday and Thursday evenings, and the production runs Feb. 11-13, 2022.
Auditions will be open to fully vaccinated individuals ages 17 and up. COVID policies will evolve based on current situations, masks will be worn at auditions and may be worn at some rehearsals as well.
“Puffs is an extremely fun show, perfect for actors who like to impersonate famous British actors, do accents, improv, be silly, and who are fans of a certain boy wizard. Not just a spoof of a familiar fantasy world, this play has a heart and soul of its own with original characters who exist in that world, but have their own story to tell," said Bryan Halperin.
For more information on Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, visit powerhousenh.org.
