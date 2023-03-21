pollinators

Join Lakes Region Conservation Corps members Alexa and Meaghan for a morning of learning about the pleasant world of pollinators on March 25, from 10a.m. to noon. (Courtesy photo)

HOLDERNESS — Do you love biting into a crisp apple or finding fresh wild blueberries on your hiking adventures? You can thank a pollinator for that. Join Lakes Region Conservation Corps members Alexa and Meaghan for a morning of learning about the pleasant world of pollinators. Although typically small in size, there is a lot to be learned and admired about the big effect that pollinating species have on the world around us.

On March 25, from 10 a.m. to noon, participants will take a closer look at pollinators native to New Hampshire and tour the SLA pollinator garden. After that, you will gather in the great room and help out SLA's pollinator pals by making plantable seed paper. Come BEE crafty and learn about the power of pollinators.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.