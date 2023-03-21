HOLDERNESS — Do you love biting into a crisp apple or finding fresh wild blueberries on your hiking adventures? You can thank a pollinator for that. Join Lakes Region Conservation Corps members Alexa and Meaghan for a morning of learning about the pleasant world of pollinators. Although typically small in size, there is a lot to be learned and admired about the big effect that pollinating species have on the world around us.
On March 25, from 10 a.m. to noon, participants will take a closer look at pollinators native to New Hampshire and tour the SLA pollinator garden. After that, you will gather in the great room and help out SLA's pollinator pals by making plantable seed paper. Come BEE crafty and learn about the power of pollinators.
Participants should wear clothing appropriate for making arts and crafts. Weather permitting, this program will involve a brief presentation outdoors, so participants should dress ready to spend a few minutes in the spring sunshine. Spring weather can be unpredictable, so SLA recommends participants pack layers to prepare for warm and cold conditions. All ages are welcome and children must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website at squamlakes.org)or contact the SLA directly at 603-968-7336.
