Storyteller/author Simon Brooks

Storyteller/author Simon Brooks visited Paul A. Smith Elementary School on Nov. 3, telling many stories, all which had messages leading the children to think more about topics. (Courtesy photo)

FRANKLIN — The Paul A. Smith Elementary School in Franklin, are recipients of the Children’s Literacy Foundation Year of the Book Grant for 2022-2023. On Thursday, Nov. 3, storyteller/author Simon Brooks visited the school to help with the library visit. Both the public and school library received books through the grant to promote literacy in our community.

Simon told many stories depending on the age level. Stories included a ghost who inhabited the house and needed a light to finish his book before leaving this “world.” It showed a family working together and helping someone in need. Another story included a crab called a ghost crab. He told the story of how the crab’s eyes popped out and could see around the ocean floor. A jaguar wanted eyes like this and the ghost crab made it possible for the jaguar to remove his eyes and look around the ocean floor. A shark came along and gobbled up his eyes. The jaguar needed new eyes and a condor made him new eyes from sap which to this day jaguars have orangish color eyes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.