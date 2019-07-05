BRISTOL — Jay Lewis, principal, and Trisha Lewis, assistant principal, of Newfound Memorial Middle School, at 155 N. Main St., have named the following students to the term four honor roll:
8th Grade
High Honors: Leah Deuso, Romeo Dokus, Paige Fischer, Jeffrey Huckins, Lillian Karkheck, Molly Lu McKellar, Taylor Mooney, Alexis Moore, James Paratore, Gretchen Reynolds, Sophia Ritchie, Jillian Robie, Samuel H. Sanborn, Brynn Sidelinger, Mikayla Ulwick, Danielle Walker
Honors: Hailee Adjutant, Malina Bohlmann, Alexis Braley, Katelyn Butler, Emma Carlson, Reuben Carruth, Dalton Dion, Kevin Dyer, Austin Fournier, Teagan Gilpatric, Emily Huckins, Benjamin LaPlume, Rohan Magrauth, Adelaide McGowan, Andrew Murray, William Murray, Sydney Owen, Myles Perry, Samuel S. Sanborn, Natalie Walker, Elizabeth Wentworth, McGowan Willey, Sofia Wucher
7th Grade
High Honors: Mika Austin, William Bednaz, Isabel Braley, Evan Foster, Benjamin Smith
Honors: Emily Avery, Ryleana Barney, Lydia Bartlett, Hannah Bassett, Joshua Blouin, Savannah Bradley, Sarah Buchanan, Hayden Dolloff, Jolee Dumont, Tobias Eckert, Broderick Edwards, Ava Emerson, Mason Farmer, Soraya Glidden, Sydnee Hahn, Olivia Hanley, Electra Heath, Dylan Hennessy, Sophia Jean, Isabelle LaPlume, Nicholas Mazur, Santiago McCulloch, Izabella Monroe, Zoe North, Chloe Paddock, Lauren Paige, Deborah-Lynn Pires, Riley Porter, Isaac Robert, Moriah Smith, Kylee Stevenson, Kaitlyn Sweeney, Emily Sylvain-Stott, Beckett VanLenten, Samuel Worthen
6th Grade
High Honors: Makayla Anair, Whistler Broome, Maia Cutting, Adeline Dolloff, Alexander Fleming, Josie Halle, Robert Jarvis, Skyler Lacasse, Mia LeBrun, Carter Masterson, Isadora Robert, Tess Sumner, Amelia Tullar, Mikhaila Washburn
Honors: Charles Alan, Calvin Colby, Brayden Cullen, Allanna D'Amato, Mia DiFilippe, Jordan Edwards, Sarah Ford, Kaylee Fournier, Vanessa Frasca, Nicholas Gilbert, Molly Hunewill, Brayden Jenkins, Alexandra Mooney, Alexandra Normandin, Isabella Seefeld, Meadow Sharp, Haley Yeaton
