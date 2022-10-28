LACONIA — The New England Wolves group has been selected to receive recognition at the 2022 Spirit of NH Awards. Awards will be received at a live, in-person ceremony in Concord on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Bank of NH Stage in downtown Concord.
The Wolves have received this award due to:
• 1000 man hours devoted to community service projects in the Lakes Region of NH in the 2021-22 season
• JBT Benefit Game which raised over 30k for the Cure Starts Now Foundation
• PanCAN Pledge month, where the Wolves' pledges raised over $3,000 for pancreatic cancer research
• Benefit games including raising money for the Wounded Warrior Project, NH Humane Society, Laconia Salvation Army and others.
• Volunteering for community projects including Lakes Region Lakers Youth Hockey, community cleanups, Max Holiday Toy Drive and many more.
What is Spirit?
Volunteer NH has hosted the Spirit of NH Awards as an annual celebration of volunteerism since 2003. This event recognizes those who go above and beyond the call to serve throughout the Granite State, shining a spotlight on the often-unsung heroes among us in front of an audience of their families, friends, colleagues, and the greater community. Learn more about Spirit at: volunteernh.org/spirit-of-nh-awards.
