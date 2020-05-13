CONCORD — Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank and Savings Bank of Walpole are holding their annual community photo contest. Winning full-color photographs will be featured on the websites of the three banks, as well as the sites of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp and NHTrust, and in desktop and wall versions of printed calendars. Photos may also be selected for holiday cards and note cards.
For the third year, the contest will accept electronic submissions. Banks will not be able to accept printed copies of photos. “Winning photos will share the story of our communities, including visions of New Hampshire events, scenery, intriguing architecture and local attractions,” said Debbie Irwin, assistant vice president and marketing officer. “Each year, the photos are more beautiful and interesting, and we often select photos for the holiday cards of our sister organizations as well as for our websites, social media pages and printed calendars.”
The contest will run through midnight, Saturday, June 20.
There are two contests – one for the websites and one for the community calendars. Photos will automatically be considered for all organizations, and photographers will be awarded $100 for every winning photo. Amateur and professional photographers can enter five photos for the calendar contest and another five five photos for the website contest. MVSB, the Merrimack and Savings Bank of Walpole will each release a unique calendar with photos local to the communities they serve, so submitted photos are encouraged from anywhere in the state.
Visit mvsb.com for complete contest rules, details and to upload photos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.