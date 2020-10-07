LACONIA — Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association recently deployed a new, long-awaited radio system.
LRMFA previously used a radio system with outdated technology and equipment, some of which was approaching 20 years old, to dispatch emergency calls and communicate and coordinate responses with the hundreds of field responders, fire apparatus, and ambulances in the 1,800-square mile district in the Lakes Region.
At the May 2019 LRMFA board of directors meeting, the board voted to replace the radio system and infrastructure for $859,000.
Eastern Communications of Long Island City, N.Y. and ALL-COMM Technologies of Revere, Mass. presented a solution using Tait Radio equipment to enhance the LRMFA radio network, technology, redundancy, and resilience. Products from Tait Communications of Christchurch, N.Z. are distributed exclusively by Harris Corporation in North America.
After the LRMFA Association board selected ALL-COMM Technologies to perform the work, the company began work on the replacement. Equipment was ordered, set up, and staged, then tested and designed, and antenna work was conducted at the 11 remote radio sites. All antennas, feedline, and associated hardware were replaced in fall 2019 in anticipation of the new system and associated hardware coming online in 2020.
After 16 months of work, Deputy Chief Paul Steele and ALL-COMM Technologies completed all the necessary configuration and turned on the new simulcast system on Sept. 25. Deputy Chief Steele dispatched the first call on the new system to the Hill Fire Department at approximately 8:21 p.m.
LRMFA Chief Coordinator Jon Goldman said, “As a Mutual Aid District, we have always prided ourselves on providing the best fire and EMS dispatch, along with mutual aid coordination and other services that we can, and this is another step towards continuing to provide top notch technology to keep our citizens, and field responders safe.”
Deputy Chief Steele added, “I was taking phone calls, emails, and text messages all weekend from people throughout the area who could not believe how good the new system sounded.”
“When I was offered the chief's position three and a half years ago, it was very clear to me; this was a priority for this organization," Chief Coordinator Goldman continued. "During the integration of the new simulcast radio system, as an organization we were able to spearhead partnerships and collaboration with other agencies and organizations, which will allow for sharing of resources as we move forward."
With questions, contact Chief Jon Goldman at jgoldman@lrmfa.org or 603-528-9111.
