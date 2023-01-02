The Moultonborough Women's Club, dedicated to service in the community, had their monthly meeting on Dec. 5 at the Moultonborough Function Hall. Over 70 members and four guests attended, adding one new member. Donna Grow and her staff at the Moultonborough/Sandwich senior meals program provided club members with a delicious ham luncheon. Members and guests have the opportunity to enjoy a meal before the monthly meetings.
A concert by the Moultonborough Academy Chorus was a special treat. Students performed beautiful holiday songs. They also learned one song on their own, without guidance from the choir director, and performed it for the club, ending the concert with a singalong for all.
The MWC members gather to support local causes, mainly raising money for scholarships for local students and helping local charities. In the spirit of the season, handmade and purchased mittens, scarves and hats were donated to the MVSB Mitten Tree program. Many members contributed handmade mittens and hats.
Janet Schurko held ornament-making workshops for members. Handmade ornaments and cards were delivered to 80 homebound Senior Meals Program recipients. Janet has also been instrumental in the club’s yearly participation in the toy drive for Moultonborough children and Mitten Tree Program. She delivered 102 handmade Christmas cards to Mountain View Nursing Home residents, as well as get-well cards, sympathy cards and others to club members.
Kim Zeigele organizes Sweet Service, where goods baked by club members are delivered quarterly to thank local town employees, such as firefighters, police and transfer station workers.
In addition to volunteer and service efforts, club members gather together in various fun activities, such as hiking club, game nights, and in the spring a fashion show, Kentucky Derby party.
The next meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 9, at 11:30 a.m. Kate Adams and Jennifer Small-Lincoln from Aging Excellence In-Home Care will be the guest speakers. The January charity is Starting Point in Carroll County. A luncheon is provided each month and is followed by a short business meeting. For more information about joining the Moultonborough Women’s Club, contact MboroWomensClub@gmail.com or MoultonboroughWomensClub.org All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.