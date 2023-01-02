01-03 MWC

Moultonborough Women’s Club members deliver gifts to Waypoint Child & Family Services. Donations were made by members at their December meeting. (Courtesy photo)

The Moultonborough Women's Club, dedicated to service in the community, had their monthly meeting on Dec. 5 at the Moultonborough Function Hall.  Over 70 members and four guests attended, adding one new member. Donna Grow and her staff at the Moultonborough/Sandwich senior meals program provided club members with a delicious ham luncheon. Members and guests have the opportunity to enjoy a meal before the monthly meetings. 

A concert by the Moultonborough Academy Chorus was a special treat.  Students performed beautiful holiday songs. They also learned one song on their own, without guidance from the choir director, and performed it for the club, ending the concert with a singalong for all. 

