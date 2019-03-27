MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Lions Club celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a corned beef and cabbage dinner prepared by Donna Grow. Members wore green to avoid fines by the tail twister. Decorations were festive, and Irish music was played.
President Peter Allen called on Pete Strople to introduce the guest speakers. Strople welcomed Kathy Kearns, executive director of the Circle Program, and Jim Nute, executive director of the Mayhew Program.
For more information about the Circle and Mayhew programs, visit www.circleprogram.org and www.mayhew.org.
Allen thanked members for bringing in paper products for the Moultonborough Food Pantry.
To learn more about the Lions, contact Joe and Pat Keegan at 603-253-9916.
