MOULTONBOROIUGH — The Moultonborough Lions Club recently held its Officer Induction/Awards Dinner, with a meal prepared by Donna Grow.
Lion Betty Wasson did the honors of inducting the officers for fiscal year 2019-2020: President Peter Allen, 1st Vice-President John Menken, 2nd Vice-President Susan Price, Secretary Sally Silbulkin, Treasurer Dawn Law, Immediate Past President Mark Cotrupi, Tail Twister Pat Keegan, Lion Tamer Michelle Duddy, and board members Don Trudeau, Pete Strople, Joe Keegan, Joanne Lau and Karen Baron.
President Peter passed out Perfect Attendance Certificates to himself, Mark Cotrupi, Michelle Duddy, Pat Keegan, Joe Keegan, Joanne Lau, Dawn Law, John Menken, Sally Sibulkin, Pete Strople and Don Trudeau. He then passed out Membership Chevrons to Betty Wasson, 40 years; Sandy Meskys, 25 years, Kate and Mike Lancor and Joe and Pat Keegan, 20 years; and Lloyd Connery, 10 years.
Finally President Peter named the “Lion of the Year” — the Lion who did the most to help him carry out his duties as president. He announced that Lion Sally Sibulkin would receive the award for her participation in almost every aspect of the club, including OperationKidSight, Reading is Fundamental, all fundraisers, roadside cleanup, and beautifying Sutherland Park. She lives the motto “We Serve” and does not know how to say “no.” It was obvious by the standing ovation she received that members agreed with his choice.
For more information about Lionism, call Joe and Pat Keegan at 603-253-9916.
Submitted by Pat Keegan
