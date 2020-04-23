MOULTONBOROUGH — The Mother's Day Plant Sale fundraiser for Moultonborough Central School's Parent Teacher Association has been held for over 20 years, and for the past four years the Stephens Landscaping Garden Center has provided hundreds of hanging baskets, patio planters, and perennials for the sale.
The plant sale and the Holiday Fair in December are the PTA's largest fundraising events, supporting student scholarships, field days, family nights, special guests, educational assemblies, and teacher appreciation.
Rob Stephens of Stephens Landscaping and his garden center staff offered to host the Mother's Day Plant Sale at the SL Garden Center. May 4-11, the Moultonborough PTA will receive 25 percent of the sale of all annuals, perennials, vegetable plants, herbs, shrubs, and trees. The garden center has the ability to complete the majority of transactions outside to maximize distance, and are taking advised precautionary measures in sanitizing practices inside and out. They will be offering curbside pick-up and delivery services also.
Stephens Landscaping Garden Center is at 63 Whittier Highway. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information, call 603-677-9100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.