LACONIA — Descendants of the late Alphonse Joseph Morin Sr. and Leda Leah (Camirie) Morin recently gathered at the Belknap Mill on Aug. 14, for a family luncheon and reunion. Coming from as far away as Hawaii, they shared the history of their ancestors and decorated a family tree. Mill volunteer Andre Paquette gave a detailed tour of the Mill’s museum, and they enjoyed ice cream sundaes while watching a special presentation of how the Mill operated when J.P. Morin (Alphonse’s father) was its owner. Several family members brought pictures and memorabilia to showcase.
The reunion venue was provided by the Belknap Mill, and the event was organized by Sheri (Morin) Hooper. “We truly appreciate the opportunity the Mill gave us to celebrate and learn more about our family’s history in the place where it all began. The special attention from Andre Paquette made it extra special, a day to remember for sure.”
J.P. Morin founded the hosiery business of The Belknap Mill Corporation in 1885. The operation moved into the Belknap Mill in 1892. His picture hangs in their Powerhouse museum today, and the children’s storybook, Socks, a tale about a Christmas elf who visits every year, features J.P. and his son, Alphonse is available in their gift shop. Built in 1823, the Belknap Mill continued to make socks until 1969. The Belknap Mill, along with the neighboring Busiel Mill (built in 1853) were saved and adapted for other uses by the Save the Mill Society in 1970, which later became the Belknap Mill Society.
Today, the Mill offers a historic venue for weddings, events, meetings, and other community gatherings. There is a permanent museum exhibit on industrial history, exhibits focused on art and history, and educational programs and events for the Lakes Region community. Visit the website at belknapmill.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.