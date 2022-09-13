Alphonse Morin

Descendants of the late Alphonse Joseph Morin Sr. and Leda Leah (Camirie) Morin recently gathered at the Belknap Mill on Aug. 14 for a family luncheon and reunion. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Descendants of the late Alphonse Joseph Morin Sr. and Leda Leah (Camirie) Morin recently gathered at the Belknap Mill on Aug. 14, for a family luncheon and reunion. Coming from as far away as Hawaii, they shared the history of their ancestors and decorated a family tree. Mill volunteer Andre Paquette gave a detailed tour of the Mill’s museum, and they enjoyed ice cream sundaes while watching a special presentation of how the Mill operated when J.P. Morin (Alphonse’s father) was its owner. Several family members brought pictures and memorabilia to showcase.

The reunion venue was provided by the Belknap Mill, and the event was organized by Sheri (Morin) Hooper. “We truly appreciate the opportunity the Mill gave us to celebrate and learn more about our family’s history in the place where it all began. The special attention from Andre Paquette made it extra special, a day to remember for sure.”

