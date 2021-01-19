MEREDITH — Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Meredith Altrusa’s 25th annual Festival of Trees was held virtually, and thanks to the public’s support and generosity, the following non-profit organizations benefitted:
Inter-Lakes Christmas Fund, Inter-Lakes K-12 PTO, and Isaiah 61 Café.
The total amount donated to these three was $4,277.00, with Altrusa “Matching Funds” included.
Thanks to the amazing support from friends, businesses, and other non-profits, checks are being mailed to these three “Charity Tree” recipients who give unselfishly to make our community a welcoming and caring place in which to live.
The following is a snapshot of the work these three organizations do:
The Inter-Lakes PTO provides financial support for educational activities and programs for students Grades K-12 at Inter-Lakes Elementary/Middle/High Schools. Community members are encouraged to become involved in the PTO by attending meetings and volunteering for fundraising activities. Learn more at the Inter-Lakes School District Website: www.interlakes.org or call 279-7968.
The Inter-Lakes Christmas Fund is a local, 100% volunteer-run, non-profit that provides holiday assistance to residents of Meredith, Center Harbor, and Sandwich. This year’s applicants received a supplement for clothing articles and up to three toy/gift request items per child.
To learn more or donate directly, visit: www.interlakeschristmasfund.com.
Isaiah 61 Café is a non-profit in Laconia that provides a place for the less fortunate to have access to bathroom facilities, showers, lockers, etc., on a daily basis. Donations help make food, clothing and supplies available to those in need. Training is also a part of Isaiah 61 Café’s mission. Life, parenting, and jobs skills are taught to give hope, healing, and purpose to those struggling. To learn more or donate directly, visit: www.Isaiah61cafe.org or call 524-6161.
Altrusa of Meredith is an international, non-profit with a focus on literacy, volunteerism, and community service. All fundraising proceeds are distributed through the Altrusa International Foundation of Meredith, NH, Inc., a 501c3. For more information, please visit our website: www.altrusameredithnh.org.
